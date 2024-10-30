Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 28.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,645,000 after buying an additional 512,388 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.28.

UDR Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of UDR opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.85. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 414.64%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

