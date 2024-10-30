Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 14,500 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 3.8% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 140,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in LKQ by 94.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 16.0% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 257,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 35,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.