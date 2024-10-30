Forsta AP Fonden Raises Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 3,960.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 105.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $149.02 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $149.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day moving average is $121.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

