Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.22. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,790,149 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

