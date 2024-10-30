Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys New Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Get HEICO alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HEI. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the second quarter valued at $52,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of HEI stock opened at $248.94 on Wednesday. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $155.42 and a 1-year high of $269.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.39 and its 200 day moving average is $234.28. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victor H. Mendelson acquired 726 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $262.94 per share, for a total transaction of $190,894.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,234,950 shares in the company, valued at $324,717,753. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Victor H. Mendelson acquired 726 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $262.94 per share, for a total transaction of $190,894.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,234,950 shares in the company, valued at $324,717,753. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim acquired 724 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $262.94 per share, with a total value of $190,368.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,982,421.32. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,650 shares of company stock worth $691,718. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HEICO from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HEICO from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HEICO

HEICO Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.