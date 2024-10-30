Franklin Mining (FMNJ) & Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ – Get Free Report) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Franklin Mining to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.8% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Mining and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A -$430,000.00 -0.04 Franklin Mining Competitors $4.64 billion -$73.46 million -7.31

Analyst Ratings

Franklin Mining’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Franklin Mining. Franklin Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Franklin Mining and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Mining Competitors 1106 3574 4426 120 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 13.75%. Given Franklin Mining’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franklin Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Mining has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Mining’s rivals have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A Franklin Mining Competitors -39.81% 4.06% 3.39%

Summary

Franklin Mining rivals beat Franklin Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Franklin Mining Company Profile

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

