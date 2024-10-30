Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stake Lowered by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 25,640 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,427,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $417,752,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $712,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,309 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $197,966,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $162,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

FCX stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

