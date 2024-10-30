Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE FDP opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $30.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.66 and a beta of 0.41.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $41,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,390.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,390.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $150,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,915 shares of company stock valued at $301,603. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Fresh Del Monte Produce
About Fresh Del Monte Produce
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fresh Del Monte Produce
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.