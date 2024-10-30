Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE FDP opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $30.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -263.16%.

In other news, VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $41,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,390.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,390.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $150,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,915 shares of company stock valued at $301,603. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fresh Del Monte Produce

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.