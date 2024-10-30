Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGFPP) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $14.98. Approximately 1,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Fundamental Global Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79.

Fundamental Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.35%.

Fundamental Global Company Profile

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. Fundamental Global Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

