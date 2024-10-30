FY2024 EPS Estimates for CBRE Group Raised by William Blair

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CBRE Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.82. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

CBRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Shares of CBRE opened at $130.91 on Monday. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other CBRE Group news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,019.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,047. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 190.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

