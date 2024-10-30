FY2024 EPS Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Lowered by B. Riley

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $10.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.85. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $11.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.08. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Scorpio Tankers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $59.32 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8,249.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,188 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,668 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,839,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,594,000 after buying an additional 995,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,574,000 after buying an additional 549,395 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 634.5% in the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 521,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,313,000 after buying an additional 450,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1,357.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 283,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after acquiring an additional 264,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.