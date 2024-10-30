FY2024 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Lifted by William Blair

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

SHAK stock opened at $113.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 206.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $115.28.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,860,974.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $33,361.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,187.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares in the company, valued at $51,860,974.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,330 shares of company stock worth $2,429,690. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

