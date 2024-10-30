GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.48.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
