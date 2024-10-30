GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.48.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOB. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GEE Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GEE Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 176,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in GEE Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,873 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

