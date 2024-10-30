GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

GPRK stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). GeoPark had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 60.77%. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the second quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 187,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

