Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) vs. Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Head to Head Review

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Global Payments”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.93 billion 3.99 $547.63 million $4.02 25.61 Global Payments $9.90 billion 2.55 $986.23 million $5.04 19.65

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Akamai Technologies. Global Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payments has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

94.3% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Global Payments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 16.01% 14.78% 6.85% Global Payments 14.26% 11.93% 5.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Akamai Technologies and Global Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 1 6 11 1 2.63 Global Payments 1 10 16 0 2.56

Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $116.47, indicating a potential upside of 13.12%. Global Payments has a consensus price target of $137.52, indicating a potential upside of 38.84%. Given Global Payments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Payments is more favorable than Akamai Technologies.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Global Payments on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added solutions and services, such as point-of-sale software, analytics and customer engagement, payroll and reporting, and human capital management. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments, account payables, and electronic payment alternatives solutions for businesses and governments. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

