GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $53.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GFS. TD Cowen cut their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on GlobalFoundries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

GlobalFoundries Price Performance

GFS stock opened at $40.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.22. GlobalFoundries has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $62.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.52.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. GlobalFoundries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 77.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in GlobalFoundries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

