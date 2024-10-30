Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $4,402,024.88 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 43,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $4,402,024.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSHD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.