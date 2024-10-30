Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,580 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.12% of Graco worth $17,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Graco by 187.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 220.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Graco by 90.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.03 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $519.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Graco’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

