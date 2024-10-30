Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:GRP.U opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $65.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.1994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is currently 96.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

