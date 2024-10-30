Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$1.34 per share for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$30.78 and a 52-week high of C$38.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

