Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$86.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$93.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.28.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$75.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$77.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$72.90. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$62.72 and a one year high of C$82.88.

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

