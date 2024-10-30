Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 285,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 328,693 shares.The stock last traded at $16.26 and had previously closed at $16.04.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,460,901 shares in the company, valued at $50,390,718.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,460,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,390,718.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $38,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,587.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 961,387 shares of company stock worth $12,349,914. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 32.5% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,620.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

