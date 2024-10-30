Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 76.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 73,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GO stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.
