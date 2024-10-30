Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $40.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GH. Citigroup upped their price target on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GH stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $37.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 418.21% and a negative net margin of 76.23%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

