Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Haleon were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Haleon alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Haleon by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HLN opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.26.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLN

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.