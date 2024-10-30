Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.80 million, a P/E ratio of 90.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $381,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

