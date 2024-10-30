HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 197.84% from the company’s previous close.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLDX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $26.86 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,809.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1,364.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.