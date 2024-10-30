Head to Head Review: Mangoceuticals (MGRX) versus Its Rivals

Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mangoceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
56.7% of Mangoceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of Mangoceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mangoceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mangoceuticals
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Mangoceuticals Competitors
|36
|288
|416
|148
|2.76
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Mangoceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mangoceuticals
|$866,792.00
|-$9.21 million
|-0.38
|Mangoceuticals Competitors
|$2.39 billion
|$82.32 million
|15.99
Mangoceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mangoceuticals. Mangoceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Mangoceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mangoceuticals
|-1,053.93%
|-243.34%
|-200.73%
|Mangoceuticals Competitors
|-816.62%
|-48.14%
|-36.60%
Volatility and Risk
Mangoceuticals has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mangoceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 4.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Mangoceuticals rivals beat Mangoceuticals on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
About Mangoceuticals
Mangoceuticals, Inc. develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. has a marketing agreement with Marius Pharmaceuticals, LLC to market and sell KYZATREX, an oral testosterone replacement therapy product under the PRIME program. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Mangoceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mangoceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.