Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $384.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 86.84 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.25 and a 200-day moving average of $328.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $394.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

