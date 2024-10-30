HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) & NuVim (OTCMKTS:NUVM) Head-To-Head Contrast

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) and NuVim (OTCMKTS:NUVM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

HF Foods Group has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVim has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HF Foods Group and NuVim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Foods Group 0.34% 7.89% 3.74% NuVim N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Foods Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NuVim 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HF Foods Group and NuVim, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HF Foods Group and NuVim”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HF Foods Group $1.16 billion 0.16 -$2.17 million $0.07 49.86 NuVim N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

NuVim has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HF Foods Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.0% of HF Foods Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of HF Foods Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HF Foods Group beats NuVim on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck. It also provides fresh produce products, such as vegetables and fruits; commodities comprising oil, flour, sugar, and salt; and packaging and other items including take-out accessories. HF Foods Group Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About NuVim

NuVim, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beverage products in the United States. It offers refrigerated dietary supplement beverages in various flavors, including strawberry, vanilla, orange tangerine, and fruit symphony; shelf stable beverages; powdered supplements in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors; and natural teas and lemonade, such as black tea with lemon, green tea with citrus, and lemonade. The company offers its products under the NuVim and Fruit Symphony names through distributors, supermarkets, and convenience stores, as well as other chains that carry limited items not served by refrigerated distributors. NuVim, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Lewes, Delaware.

