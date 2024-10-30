Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $7.82 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.2% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE LLY opened at $904.05 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $918.30 and a 200-day moving average of $865.23. The company has a market cap of $859.21 billion, a PE ratio of 133.14, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

