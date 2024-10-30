Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $406.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.23. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

