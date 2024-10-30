Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Matthews International worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MATW opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $718.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.07. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $427.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.03 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Matthews International from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MATW

About Matthews International

(Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.