Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance
NYSE:HII opened at $253.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $213.62 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
