Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $253.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $213.62 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.