Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NARI. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inari Medical from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.25). Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $145.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $135,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,105,348. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $135,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,105,348. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $239,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,619,004. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,340. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Inari Medical by 462.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $886,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

