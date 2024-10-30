Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partners started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

Get Our Latest Report on NARI

Inari Medical Trading Up 15.6 %

NARI stock opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.00. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $145.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.96 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. Research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $1,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 643,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,482,255.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $1,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 643,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,482,255.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $135,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,105,348. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,340. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.