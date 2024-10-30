Innergex Renewable Energy (INE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of C$239.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$256.60 million.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

INE opened at C$9.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.86, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.51.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INE shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cormark downgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities cut Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Innergex Renewable Energy

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.