Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 507,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,462,000 after acquiring an additional 34,468 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 243,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 443.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 42,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 34,327 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period.

PSTP stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.49.

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

