Inscription Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $50,337,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $238,457,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $231.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.75. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.75 and a 52-week high of $247.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,461,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,075,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

