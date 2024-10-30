Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.24 and traded as high as $20.11. Inseego shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 250,180 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on INSG. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Inseego from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $220.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inseego stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,138 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.66% of Inseego at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

