Insider Buying: Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) Director Guy Gecht purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.12 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,963.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Logitech International Price Performance
NASDAQ LOGI opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.19. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $74.72 and a 1-year high of $102.59.
Logitech International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.3687 per share. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOGI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.
Logitech International Company Profile
Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.
