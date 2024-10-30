Insider Buying: Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) Director Guy Gecht purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.12 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,963.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.19. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $74.72 and a 1-year high of $102.59.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.3687 per share. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Logitech International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP raised its position in Logitech International by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 8,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $542,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOGI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

