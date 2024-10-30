Insider Selling: Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Insider Sells 4,439 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) insider Teresa Parker sold 4,439 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $447,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,820.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Teresa Parker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of Northern Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $104.25.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Northern Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,413,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $622,596,000 after buying an additional 850,556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 4,660.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,586,000 after acquiring an additional 391,531 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,046,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $591,787,000 after acquiring an additional 261,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after purchasing an additional 219,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 55.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 597,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,575,000 after purchasing an additional 212,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.