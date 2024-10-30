Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.