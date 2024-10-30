Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41,257.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after buying an additional 1,147,770 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,567,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,402,000 after purchasing an additional 894,065 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,747,000 after buying an additional 872,043 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,333,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,272,000 after buying an additional 848,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,626,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSCQ stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.34. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.