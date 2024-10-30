Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,962,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,383,000 after purchasing an additional 347,993 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,396,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,052,000 after acquiring an additional 40,290 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,415,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,839,000 after acquiring an additional 55,620 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 532,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after acquiring an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 478,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $98.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $75.08 and a 1 year high of $100.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

