iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stake Lowered by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,472,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,785,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,848,000 after buying an additional 720,444 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 25,330.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 645,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,246,000 after acquiring an additional 642,628 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 564.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,792,000 after acquiring an additional 310,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $23,807,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $135.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

