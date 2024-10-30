iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) Shares Up 0% – Should You Buy?

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $23.62. Approximately 18,479 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1332 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF

About iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF ( BATS:IBHH Free Report ) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 1.12% of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.

