iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) Shares Up 0% – Should You Buy?

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $23.62. Approximately 18,479 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.61.
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31.
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1332 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF
About iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF
The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.