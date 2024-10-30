iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $226.13 and last traded at $225.62, with a volume of 10893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $224.07.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.