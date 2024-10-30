iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 43,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IYW opened at $157.76 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $102.37 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

