J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,402 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.